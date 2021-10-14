Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Idol immersion not allowed in public, including in Yamuna: Delhi pollution body
delhi news

Idol immersion not allowed in public, including in Yamuna: Delhi pollution body

The order also specified that idol immersion can take place in people’s houses or community centres where there are arrangements for immersion in buckets or other containers
Devotees immerse an idol of goddess Durga into an artificial pond at CR Park, in New Delhi. (Representational image/HT Archive)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:25 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday issued a detailed set of guidelines for idol immersion, including a ban on immersions in public places such as water bodies, ponds, ghats or Yamuna river.

The order also specified that idol immersion can take place in people’s houses or community centres where there are arrangements for immersion in buckets or other containers.

“Worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper) etc, be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal manner and in an environmentally safe manner and be handed over to the door-to-door waste collection vehicles,” the order said.

The order added, “No idol immersion shall be allowed in River Yamuna. Violators shall be liable to pay 50,000 per default, to be deposited with DPCC.”

The DPCC also directed municipal agencies and the Delhi Police to ensure strict checks around all important immersion points in the city to ensure that vehicles carrying idols are stopped. Vehicles coming from neighbouring states also need to be checked for idols, the state pollution control authority said on Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

28 Tihar officials suspended, 2 sacked, for helping ex-Unitech bosses

Tomato prices soar to 70 a kilo in Delhi as rain damages crops in states

GRAP anti-pollution curbs may hit Delhi from Friday, even if air is not poor

Many say Ashtami prayers at home, watching a live stream of Durga Puja rituals
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP