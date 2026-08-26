IIT Delhi forms panel to probe student's death, alleged lapses

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Tuesday constituted an external inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the death of a 31-year-old MSc Physics student, a day after hundreds of students protested on campus demanding “institutional accountability” and alleging lapses in the institute’s handling of his academic and mental health concerns.

The deceased IIT Delhi student joined the MSc Physics programme in July 2025 and allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the lecture hall complex on Saturday morning. (PTI)

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“...the Institute recognises that every such tragic incident requires a thorough and independent examination. IIT Delhi is therefore constituting an external inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic incident. The Institute will ensure that the committee is given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and to identify any further measures that may be required to strengthen student support systems,” IIT Delhi said in a statement.

The institute also proposed appointing an external ombudsman to address student grievances that remain unresolved after going through existing internal mechanisms. The five-member inquiry panel includes former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, AIIMS Delhi psychiatry department head Professor Pratap Sharma, two student representatives and the IIT-Delhi registrar, who will serve as secretary and convener. The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

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The development came a day after students gathered at the lecture hall complex around 9am and continued their protest till about 5pm.

The students demanded the resignation of the dean and associate deans of the students’ welfare office and the head of the physics department. Their charter also sought an independent investigation into alleged institutional lapses, ₹1 crore compensation for the deceased’s family and an assurance that no action would be taken against students who participated in the protest.

Police investigates student suicide

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The deceased student joined the MSc Physics programme in July 2025 and was residing at a campus hostel. He allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the lecture hall complex on Saturday morning. Police have said no suicide note was recovered and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A senior police officer said a case of abetment of suicide has been registered under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kishangarh police station on a complaint received from IIT Delhi. “The FIR has been registered against unknown persons. Investigation has been taken up to ascertain the reason behind the student’s alleged extreme step,” the officer said.

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Support offered by IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi said the student had received institutional support after concerns were raised by fellow students following the Holi festivities earlier this year. He was referred to the IIT hospital, assessed and supported by the institute psychiatrist, after which his family took him to a specialised hospital, where he underwent about a month of inpatient treatment.

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The institute said the student later sought withdrawal from the second semester, which was approved. His medical records were reviewed again in July, when he was advised to remain under parental supervision. He received counselling and treatment support from institute counsellors and doctors in July and August, and his request to withdraw from the third semester was also approved, the institute said.

Also Read I IIT Delhi student dies by suicide on campus, second such case since March: Police

IIT Delhi said it currently has 15 on-campus counsellors, one full-time psychiatrist and two part-time psychiatrists, with treatment costs borne by the institute.

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The institute also said it would provide financial support to the student’s family through contributions from faculty, students and staff, besides reimbursing medical expenses and providing assistance through its benevolent fund.

Student protestors unsatisfied with admin's response

On Tuesday, the protest continued for the second day while a six-member student delegation met with the management.

“We are not happy with the outcome of the meeting. The administration is only delaying our demands. They have clearly intimated that officials whose resignations have been sought will not resign. They have also not agreed to the compensation amount. We also have our apprehensions about the members of the external committee,” said a 26-year-old student, closely associated with the six-member team. “The protest will continue.”

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Another 22-year-old student alleged that the student was “forced to leave” the hostel. “Those who fall sick or have mental health problems are asked to leave the hostel. The counsellors provide no real support. It’s all just on paper,” he said.

Also Read I '65 suicides in 5 years': CJP demands 'immediate' attention to structural problems amid IIT Delhi protests

The Cockroach Janata Party also extended its support to IIT Delhi students protesting the death of the MSc student. Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that the student, who had lost his father last year, had been battling mental health issues and that the institute had failed to provide adequate support, including hostel accommodation and appropriate counselling. He said IIT Delhi had witnessed eight suicides in the past three years, while the IITs collectively recorded 65 suicides in the past five years, calling it a “clear structural problem” that required immediate attention.