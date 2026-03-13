New Delhi, A first-year male student of the IIT-Delhi was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside an apartment on the campus here, officials said on Friday. IIT Delhi student found hanging on campus; suicide suspected

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this regard.

Police received a call regarding the incident on Thursday morning. Following this, they rushed to the New Vindhyachal Apartment located within the IIT-Delhi, where the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a stole, they said.

The student was rushed to the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said in a statement.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the student was a first-year undergraduate and was residing in the apartment along with his mother.

"His mother had left for her native place on March 10 and had last spoken to him over the phone at around 11 pm on March 11," it read.

When the student did not respond to calls the following morning, another resident of the apartment attempted to check on him, the statement said

The room was opened with the assistance of security staff, after which the student was found hanging inside, it said, adding that the crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected relevant evidence.

The student's father later reached the location, and his statement was recorded by the police. He expressed no suspicion or foul play in connection with the incident, it read.

The body was subsequently sent to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for postmortem and was handed over to the family members after completion of legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the security officer of IIT Delhi submitted a written complaint citing a Supreme Court judgment dated March 24, 2025, which mandates registration of a case and a detailed investigation.

"Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kishangarh police station. Further investigation into the circumstances leading to the student's death is underway," read the statement.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi, in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic and untimely demise of a first-year undergraduate student whose body was found in his room at New Vindhyachal Apartment on Thursday morning.

