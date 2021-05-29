Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / IIT-D study on oxygen submitted to Delhi HC
delhi news

IIT-D study on oxygen submitted to Delhi HC

The report, curated by IIT-Delhi’s Professor Sanjay Dhir, is based on information provided by the Delhi government on various aspects of the issue.
By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Representational: Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra said a 13-member task force is already working on preparations for the third wave. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

The Delhi high court on Friday asked the state government to implement the recommendations of a study by IIT-Delhi to streamline the oxygen supply chain in the capital. The study was commissioned by the Delhi government on the suggestions of the court on May 5, to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid-19. Delhi government standing counsel (civil) Satyakam submitted the report to the high court on Friday.

The report, curated by IIT-Delhi’s Professor Sanjay Dhir, is based on information provided by the Delhi government on various aspects of the issue. It illustrates nine challenges that the Delhi government has to overcome in order to improve the oxygen infrastructure in the Capital -- oxygen storage capacity, supply of oxygen from outside Delhi, GNCTD IT portal for oxygen management & ICCC (Delhi) dashboard, compatibility of nozzles, re-fillers’ capacity evaluation, pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants, planning to set up of manufacturing units for oxygen production, shortage of cryogenic oxygen tankers, and scenario-building to plan infrastructure requirements for Covid-19 third wave.

Delhi government’s standing counsel Rahul Mehra said a 13-member task force is already working on preparations for the third wave. “On instructions, broadly, we are all on the same page. We will surely implement to the extent possible,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxygen supplies delhi coronavirus cases
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP