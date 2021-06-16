Home / Cities / Delhi News / IIT-Delhi to set up centre for transportation research and injury prevention
The institute runs Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)
The institute runs Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme.(Saumya Khandelwal/HT File Photo)
delhi news

IIT-Delhi to set up centre for transportation research and injury prevention

The centre will also train professionals who are equipped with the skills for developing and maintaining safe transport infrastructure, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:05 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will establish a Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C) which will offer academic programmes and strive to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions.

According to officials, the centre will also train professionals who are equipped with the skills for developing and maintaining safe transport infrastructure.

The institute runs Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme. The programme was founded by Dinesh Mohan, a world-renowned expert on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury, who died due to Covid-19-related complications last month.

The centre would be training the human power and produce specialists in safe and sustainable transport. It aims to attract the best faculty, students, and staff.

"The forthcoming centre has a unique template on how to run an interdisciplinary programme successfully and would aim to achieve greater heights through core research themes that would endeavour to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options," said K Ramachandra Rao, Coordinator, TRIPP.

"Besides continuing with the existing PhD programme, the new centre would offer a Master of Science (MS) Research programme, which would train the students/ professionals in the field of the transportation safety and prepare the students for the research careers," he added.

Rao explained that the Master's programme will offer a unique blend for professionals from varied backgrounds (Engineering/ Planning/ Medical/ Science/ Humanities) to be trained with the knowledge of developing safe and sustainable mobility leading to the enhancement of overall human life quality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit delhi indian institute of technology delhi
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.