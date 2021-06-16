IIT-Delhi to set up centre for transportation research and injury prevention

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi will establish a Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIP-C) which will offer academic programmes and strive to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options in India and regions with similar socio-economic conditions.

According to officials, the centre will also train professionals who are equipped with the skills for developing and maintaining safe transport infrastructure.

The institute runs Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Programme (TRIPP) since 2002 as an interdisciplinary programme. The programme was founded by Dinesh Mohan, a world-renowned expert on traffic safety and human tolerance to injury, who died due to Covid-19-related complications last month.

The centre would be training the human power and produce specialists in safe and sustainable transport. It aims to attract the best faculty, students, and staff.

"The forthcoming centre has a unique template on how to run an interdisciplinary programme successfully and would aim to achieve greater heights through core research themes that would endeavour to develop standards for safe transport and urban mobility options," said K Ramachandra Rao, Coordinator, TRIPP.

"Besides continuing with the existing PhD programme, the new centre would offer a Master of Science (MS) Research programme, which would train the students/ professionals in the field of the transportation safety and prepare the students for the research careers," he added.

Rao explained that the Master's programme will offer a unique blend for professionals from varied backgrounds (Engineering/ Planning/ Medical/ Science/ Humanities) to be trained with the knowledge of developing safe and sustainable mobility leading to the enhancement of overall human life quality.