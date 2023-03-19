'Please focus on your studies': Manish Sisodia's 'message' for Delhi's students, via Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at a children's event on Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that jailed former education minister Manish Sisodia has sent a ‘message’ for the city's students, saying that he (Sisodia) was doing fine, and they should focus on their studies.

Manish Sisodia (ANI/File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Months of investigation, but no proof against Sisodia, says AAP

“Today, we don't have Manish ji with us. A few days back, some students walked up to me and told me that they are missing him. I said that everyone, including teachers, is missing him. The kids then said that Manish Sisodia was arrested under false cases. To this, I replied that the entire world knows that,” said Kejriwal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor added that Sisodia has sent a message for children. “I'm fine…wherever I am, I'm fine, no need to worry about me. Pay attention to your studies,” Kejriwal said, quoting his former deputy chief minister, as an applause broke out.

Manish Sisodia (ANI/File Photo)

Also Read | 'Kaam khatam, paisa…': Kejriwal slammed as Sisodia's family ‘asked to move out’

The Delhi CM continued: “He's sitting inside (jail) and yet he is worried about your education and health. You must score good marks. God is testing him, but he will come out with 100% marks, and be with all of you.”

Also Read | CBI now books Manish Sisodia in Delhi ‘snooping’ case

On Feb 26, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’. Currently, he is in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, which will end on March 22, if not extended. The AAP leader and his party have denied any wrongdoing, and accused the BJP-led central government of a ‘witch-hunt’ and ‘misuse’ of central agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | AAP's 2024 poll campaign to focus on Manish Sisodia arrest in excise policy case

Sisodia is hailed by many for his ‘Delhi model of education,’ which has been reported by foreign publications (New York Times, Khaleej Times) as well. The Aam Aadmi Party has regularly called him ‘the best eucation minister in the world’ and ‘India's future education minister.'

Also Read | ‘Manish Sisodia lodged in VVVIP ward’: Sukesh Chandrasekhar writes to Delhi L-G

The education portfolio is currently with AAP's Atishi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON