Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue
delhi news

IMD alert: Mercury rises in Delhi, heat set to continue

Most parts of western Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat continued to suffer from heat waves on Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures hovering well over 40 degrees.
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal. 
Published on Mar 20, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi

The mercury continued to climb in Delhi, as the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, six degrees above normal, even as most parts of western and northwestern India reeled under a heat wave, according to India Meteorological Department.

Most parts of western Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and parts of Gujarat continued to suffer from heat waves on Friday and Saturday, with maximum temperatures hovering well over 40 degrees.

Also Read | Mercury rises by nearly 7°C in a week in Delhi: IMD

“High solar insolation and hot air from desert regions are warming parts of northwest India,” said DS Pai, former scientist at the weather bureau, and now director at the Institute of Climate Change Studies, Kerala. “It is also an effect of the anti-cyclone of the region of high pressure that was over southwest Rajasthan that trapped hot air.”

An anti-cyclone is an area of high air pressure that produces calm weather conditions with clear skies. Several parts of northwest India recorded maximum temperatures five to seven degrees above the normal. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 19.8 degrees, three degrees above normal.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Heatwave conditions in 8 states, cyclone Asani likely to form on March 21

“There was an anti-cyclone over southwest Rajasthan. Dry and hot wind from the Thar desert was blowing across parts of north and central India, resulting in a spike in maximum temperatures,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather, a private forecaster. “Now the anti-cyclone has shifted towards northwest Arabian Sea. The hot westerly winds are still impacting Gujarat, parts of Maharashtra and Vidarbha.”

In Delhi and rest of northwest India, the heat is mainly due to lack of any active pre-monsoon activity that breaks the heat spell, Palawat said. “The minimum temperatures are extremely high over parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd delhi news delhi delhi weather heatwave mercury rise
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP