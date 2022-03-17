Mercury rises by nearly 7°C in a week in Delhi: IMD
The Capital recorded its sixth consecutive “warmest day of the year” as mercury breached the 36-degree-mark and settled at 36.1°C -- five degrees above normal for this time of the year -- on Thursday.
With this, the maximum temperature rose by nearly seven degrees over the last six days -- it was 35°C on Wednesday, 34.7°C on Tuesday, 33°C on Monday, 32.6°C on Sunday, 31.2°C on Saturday and 29.6°C on Friday. The minimum temperature settled at 19.9°C – three notches above normal and a slight drop from 20.5°C on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury will hover around the 36-degree mark for the next two days, before touching 37°C on Sunday.
Pitampura was Delhi’s warmest location on Thursday, recording a maximum temperature of 37°C, followed by Najafgarh at 36.5°C.
Also Read | Mercury soars across India, western states witnessing over 40°C
“Both the day and night-time temperatures are currently well above normal. This is largely due to lack of rainfall in March. Generally by this time around, we do see one or two spells of rainfall, but this has not happened so far this year in March. In comparison, February and January recorded above average rainfall,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani. The average rainfall for March is 15.9mm.
IMD’s seven-day forecast shows no rain is expected in Delhi till at least March 23, with the minimum temperature hovering between 18 and 21 degrees during this period. It will be highest on Holi day, when it will reach 21°C. The maximum meanwhile will oscillate between 35°C and 37°C until March 23.
According to IMD data from 1981 to 2010, the average normal mark for this time of the year is between 30°C and 32°C. Delhi also recorded high relative humidity levels on Thursday, oscillating between 36% and 87% in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) remained in the “poor” category with a reading of 218 on Thursday, the same as from a day before, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4pm bulletin. The AQI was 253 (poor) on Tuesday.
Air monitoring agencies have predicted that the AQI will remain in the “poor” category in the next three days as well, owing to no change in meteorological conditions -- clear skies and wind speeds up to 10km/hr -- over Delhi.
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
-
Covid-19: ‘Lift all curbs’, say area residents as Markaz mosque opens for a day
The Markaz building has been sealed since March 2020, over alleged violations of Covid-19 protocol during the Tablighi Jamaat conference held there that month.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics