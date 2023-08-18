IMD forecasts light rainfall, humid conditions in Delhi this weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall for some parts of Delhi on Friday, with the highest and lowest temperatures expected to be around 36.7 degrees Celsius (three notches above normal) and 27.5 degrees Celsius (one degree above normal), respectively.

Students enjoy the rains in New Delhi earlier this week. (PTI Photo)

The national capital received light rains in the last 24 hours till 8.30am on Friday, while the humidity levels stayed between 53% and 85%.

“Delhi will experience a cloudy sky on Friday, with light drizzle in some parts of the city,” Met officials said.

IMD has also forecast thundershowers on Saturday, which will reduce to a light drizzle over the weekend.

The predominant surface wind is likely to come from the West of Delhi, with wind speed 12-20 kmph, along with a cloudy sky and possibility of drizzles.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality stayed in the moderate category, with the average air quality index (AQI) being recorded at 148 (moderate) at 10 am on Friday. It was 131 (moderate) at 4pm on Thursday. The AQI is forecast to be satisfactory around the weekend.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ‘good’, between 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, between 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, between 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’ and over 400 as ‘severe’.

