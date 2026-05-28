IMD forecasts rain, storm for Delhi from Thursday

New Delhi

Delhi-NCR is currently reeling from heatwave conditions.) (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Delhi might get some reprieve from the ongoing heatwave conditions from Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as it forecasted thunderstorms, dust storms and light rainfall over the next three days in the Capital.

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On Wednesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius (°C), which was 3.9°C above normal. The Palam and Lodhi Road stations recorded 44.6°C, while Ridge and Ayanagar stations crossed the 45-degree mark, clocking 45.6°C and 45.4°C, respectively. Isolated heatwave conditions were observed in these parts of the city.

An IMD official said that a fresh western disturbance approaching northwest India is expected to alter weather conditions over Delhi-NCR from Thursday evening. “A western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 28. Under its influence, Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorms, gusty winds and light rainfall activity between May 28 and May 30, leading to a substantial reduction in temperatures,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and continued heatwave conditions during the first half of Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C. By night, the city is expected to witness light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph and reaching 70-80kmph. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and continued heatwave conditions during the first half of Thursday, with the maximum temperature likely to remain between 43°C and 45°C. By night, the city is expected to witness light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, dust storms, and gusty winds reaching 50-60kmph and reaching 70-80kmph. {{/usCountry}}

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Experts said the dust storm is linked to dry conditions prevailing over the Indo-Gangetic plains.

“The WD induced cyclonic circulation will likely impact the Indo-Gangetic area, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP, up to Bihar. High speed winds up to 70-80kmph can be expected starting from the night of May 28 until May 30. Since it is hot and dry, the winds will cause a dust storm initially, after which moisture will settle in, followed by rainfall,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weather.

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The IMD has forecasted a sharp drop in temperatures from Friday, with the maximum to remain 35-37°C on May 29 and 34-36°C by May 30, which will mark a 10-degree fall in a week. The IMD also warned of uprooting of trees, damage to power lines and traffic disruptions due to thunderstorms and strong winds, and advised residents to stay indoors during intense weather activity.