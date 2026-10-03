Weather flux to continue as rains set to make brief return to Delhi next week: IMD

Oscillating weather conditions, amid deteriorating air quality, are set to affect the Capital with another spell of scattered rainfall forecasted from October 6 to 8 due to a western disturbance in northwest India, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI rose to 174 on Friday from 166 a day earlier, though the city remained in the moderate category. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

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Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.2°C, which was 0.1°C below normal and 0.8°C lower than the minimum recorded the day before. The maximum temperature was 36°C, which was 1.3°C above normal and 0.8°C higher than the maximum recorded the day before.

Also read: Delhi records minimum temperature of 23.2°C; AQI remains ‘moderate’

Rainfall expected across Delhi from October 6

The possibility of rainfall comes after several days of mainly dry weather, with the IMD’s seven-day forecast indicating a higher spatial coverage of rainfall over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 7. “Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 6 to 8, while west Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive similar rainfall on October 6 and 7. Delhi is likely to remain mainly dry over the next few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase from October 6,” an IMD official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Experts said that rainfall may extend up to October 10, as two successive western disturbances are expected to hit the region. “This will be the first good western disturbance of the season. It is a good thing that it is hitting early this year. Last year, it had started around November end. They can bring a spell of light rainfall in Delhi around October 7 and another spell of light to moderate rainfall around October 9 and 10,” said Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet weather, adding that the impact will be more intense in the hilly states. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Experts said that rainfall may extend up to October 10, as two successive western disturbances are expected to hit the region. “This will be the first good western disturbance of the season. It is a good thing that it is hitting early this year. Last year, it had started around November end. They can bring a spell of light rainfall in Delhi around October 7 and another spell of light to moderate rainfall around October 9 and 10,” said Mahesh Palawat, president of Skymet weather, adding that the impact will be more intense in the hilly states. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: October begins with a familiar air quality slide

Clear skies forecast before rain arrives

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The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi through October 5, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on October 4 and 5. The minimum temperature is expected to rise to 23°C-25°C on October 4, before settling at 22°C-24°C on October 5, as per the forecast.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Friday, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) slipping to 174 from 166 recorded the day before, but remaining in the “moderate” category. The reading was 27 points below the 201-mark at which the Central Pollution Control Board’s classification moves into the “poor” category. The AQI has been consistently worsening over the last three days.

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Also read: Delhi’s minimum temp drops to 21°C as rain spell ends; mercury likely to rise

The city is expected to see northwest winds over the next few days. On Friday, surface winds were recorded from the northwest at speeds of up to 20-22kmph, with the IMD forecasting winds of up to 25kmph on October 4.