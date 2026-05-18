IMD issues yellow heat alert as max temp rises in Delhi

The maximum temperature spiked across Delhi on Sunday, to around 43 degrees Celsius (°C) in some parts, as the Capital began feeling the impact of an intense heat spell sweeping across large parts of northwest and central India. Temperatures are likely to rise further over the next two days and may touch 45°C in isolated pockets, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as it issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi’s maximum on Sunday was at 43°C. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

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Similar heatwave conditions are expected across large swathes of northwest and central India.

At Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, the maximum temperature settled at 41.9°C on Sunday. This was two notches above the normal and up from the maximum of 40.8°C recorded a day earlier. The heat index, or “real feel” temperature, however, was 44.5°C at 5.30pm.

Ayanagar in southwest Delhi emerged as the hottest station in the city, clocking a maximum of 43°C, followed closely by the Ridge station in north Delhi, which clocked 42.8°C.

The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures to hover between 43°C and 45°C until Wednesday.

“A gradual rise in maximum temperatures is likely by 3-5°C over many parts of northwest India till May 21 and no significant change during May 22-23. Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets are likely over Rajasthan during May 17-22; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during May 18-23; Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 17-21; Chhattisgarh on May 20 and 21; and isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh during May 17-21,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department defines a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal. A heatwave is also declared if the temperature touches 45°C or more, irrespective of the departure from normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department defines a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is at least 4.5°C above normal. A heatwave is also declared if the temperature touches 45°C or more, irrespective of the departure from normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IMD declares a heatwave only when such conditions are recorded in at least two stations within a meteorological subdivision for two consecutive days, with the declaration issued on the second day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IMD declares a heatwave only when such conditions are recorded in at least two stations within a meteorological subdivision for two consecutive days, with the declaration issued on the second day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this season, parts of Delhi recorded three consecutive heatwave days between April 23 and 25. Safdarjung, however, logged only one heatwave day, on April 25, when the mercury touched 42.8°C, which is also the hottest day of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this season, parts of Delhi recorded three consecutive heatwave days between April 23 and 25. Safdarjung, however, logged only one heatwave day, on April 25, when the mercury touched 42.8°C, which is also the hottest day of the year. {{/usCountry}}

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The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 25.9°C, one degree below normal. It is expected to climb to 29°C by May 19.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, remained in the “moderate” category, with the air quality index recorded at 174. It is forecast to deteriorate further and likely touch the “poor” category by Monday, according to forecasts by the Centre.

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