Home / Cities / Delhi News / IMD predicts light rain in Delhi for the next 5 days

IMD predicts light rain in Delhi for the next 5 days

delhi news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 07:25 PM IST

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic jams in several areas.

IMD predicts light rain in Delhi for the next 5 days. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
IMD predicts light rain in Delhi for the next 5 days. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
PTI |

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in the national capital over the next five days. Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged roads and traffic jams in several areas.

While the maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Also read: NSCN-IM team in Delhi to resume Naga peace talks with Centre on Tuesday

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 73 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather office has forecast the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday settling at 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Also read: Delhi police arrest AAP legislator Amanatullah’s alleged aide under Arms Act

At 6.30 pm, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 'moderate' (116), Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news imd
delhi news imd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out