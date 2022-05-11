IMD pushes heatwave alert in Delhi to Friday
New Delhi: Cyclone Asani in the Bay of Bengal cooled temperatures in the capital with moist easterly and south-easterly winds, and delayed a heatwave across northern India that was expected from Tuesday.
A heatwave is now likely on Friday, when the maximum temperature could rise to around 42°C at Safdarjung and over 44°C in some parts of Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5°C on Tuesday, which is around normal for this time of the year, and 0.5°C lower than Monday’s maximum. It was 40.4°C on Sunday. Delhi saw a low of 28°C, three notches above normal.
The capital’s hottest location was Najafgarh, which recorded a maximum of 40.9°C, even as most parts of Delhi recorded a maximum temperature below 40°C.
Although a yellow alert has been sounded from Friday onwards, heatwave conditions are expected only in isolated parts of Delhi, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said. “The impact of Cyclone Asani will reduce from Wednesday night onwards, and after that, we will see the impact of a western disturbance from Friday, so a sharp rise in mercury is not expected at the moment,” he said.
A yellow alert warns the public regarding a weather phenomenon, while a green alert is for days where no significant weather phenomenon is expected. Currently, Delhi has a green alert till Thursday, and a yellow alert from Friday to Sunday.
A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is 40°C or higher, and also 4.5°C above normal.
For May 11-15, the normal temperature is 39.3°C, so the temperature at a station has to touch 43.9°C or higher on a particular day for it to be recognised as a heatwave, met officials said.
Forecast for Wednesday shows the maximum temperature will remain around 40°C and the minimum will hover around 28°C.
SC stays contempt action against Noida CEO
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida 's chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Mahshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli, passed a brief directive staying the high court order, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal from Punjab
New Delhi: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a 23-year-old criminal, allegedly an active member of the dreaded Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and wanted in a murder case, from Amritsar in Punjab. Police said the accused, Ashish a resident of Bawana, alias Ashu, was absconding since Februarythis year, when a murder case was registered against Ashish at the Bawana police station.
Delhi BJP: Rename roads named after Mughal kings
New Delhi: After asking the Delhi government to rename 40 villages, BJP's state unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council to rename six roads named after Mughal rulers in the Lutyens' Delhi area, including Akbar Road and Tughlaq Road, claiming that these are “symbols of slavery”. Babar and Humayun Road, Gupta said, should be renamed as Khudiram Bose Lane and Maharishi Balmiki Road respectively.
HC grants interim bail to Azam in enemy property case
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mohd Azam Khan in a case registered under enemy property law.
Man who set woman on fire two days before her wedding arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a 24-year-old woman on fire on Monday morning--two days before her wedding--while she was sleeping in her room in Farrukhnagar. Jaipal has been identified as Jaipal alias a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Billu. Assistant commissioner of police, Preet Pal Sangwan said Jaipal bought petrol on Saturday, kept it in his room and went on planning how to avenge the woman till Sunday.
