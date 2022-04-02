In a first, SDMC crosses ₹1,000 crore in property tax collections
New Delhi: Despite the impact of the second and third Covid-19 waves last year, the annual property tax collection of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark for the first time in the financial year that ended on March 31.
The civic body collected over ₹1,075 crore from 460,000 taxpayers this year, said Radha Krishan, the joint assessor and collector who heads the property tax department.
In comparison, the civic body had managed to bag ₹943 crore in 2020-21 and ₹823.6 crore in the pre-pandemic 2019-20 financial year.
Krishan said that the department has also raised ₹917 crore as property transfer duty, which is also an all-time high. “In 2018-19, the South corporation earned ₹637.99 crore as transfer duty which increased to ₹751.57 crore in 2019-20 and later dipped to ₹563.65 crore in 2020-21 with onset of the pandemic,” the civic body said in an official statement released on Saturday.
Krishan pointed out that there was an increase in property tax collection from the government agencies and departments, such as PWD and CPWD, this year.
SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that over 900 property tax camps have been organised in the wards this year. “In the new financial year, the department will focus on expanding the ambit of tax on the basis of the results of the survey. We will concentrate on digitisation of property tax related work to increase the tax net,” he added.
Bharti said that the civic body has set a property tax target of ₹1,200 crore for the next financial year.
Of the three municipal corporations in Delhi, SDMC, which has more affluent colonies under its jurisdiction, has the most resources.
According to SDMC officials, the civic body has total annual income, including grants from the Delhi government, to the tune of ₹4,100 crore, and an expenditure of ₹4,200 crore, leaving the corporation with an annual deficit of ₹100 crore. EDMC has annual deficit of ₹700 crore and North MCD has a ₹500 crore annual deficit.
-
Cryptocurrency fraud: 1,137 bitcoins missing from wallets of cyber expert, ex-IPS officer
PUNE The cyber cell of Pune police has contended that 1,300 bitcoins are missing from the wallets of cyber expert Pankaj Ghode and former IPS officer Ravindra Patil in connection with the multicrore cryptocurrency fraud lodged at Shivajinagar cyber police station in Pune. According to the prevailing market rates on Saturday, one bitcoin was priced around ₹35.49 lakh.
-
Stores can offer 25% discount on liquor as Delhi govt eases norms
Liquor stores in Delhi have started offering discounts again on Saturday, a day after the government permitted them to offer up to 25% rebate. The Delhi government had disallowed discounts and promotional offers on February 28 after a rush of buyers led to unruly scenes and overcrowding at retail outlets in violation of Covid guidelines. The discounts were discontinued at a time when Delhi was likely to hold municipal polls in April.
-
Agra administration gears up for MLC polls
The district administration in Agra is gearing up for voting process for MLC (local bodies) election for Agra-Firozabad constituency scheduled on April 9. Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Yashvardhan Srivastava, who is also deputy election officer, said polling parties will move from Tehsil Sadar premises on April 8 for ensuring start of polling at 8 am on April 9. The polling will continue till 4 pm.
-
CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over bullet train, Metro-3 car shed row
Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Center questioning the benefits of the bullet train project. He also asked why the central government was not giving the land at Kanjurmarg for the construction of the Colaba-Seepz Metro-3 car shed. Thackeray said that several projects need the Centre's attention but they are not paying any heed to it.
-
NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive
PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party has sought party chief Sharad Pawar's intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation. There's growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC's drive, leading to violence at Dhanori. Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori. Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics