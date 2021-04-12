In a first, seven group housing plots for sale

Two years after it approved a policy allowing private players to develop housing projects to meet the growing housing needs of the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) put on sale seven group housing plots for the first time on Sunday. The seven plots — in areas such as Rohini, Dwarka and Narela, among others — each measure over 5,000sqm.

Till now, these plots were allotted only to registered Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS), said a DDA official.

“A private developer or a registered society can bid for these plots. One of the important conditions in this is that the developer entity will have to provide for 15% housing for the economically weaker section,” said a senior DDA official.

Apart from CGHS plots, DDA has also put on sale 76 institutional plots, 27 industrial plots, 36 residential plots, 125 shops in its district/community/local shopping centres, six restaurant units and 33 commercial plots.

In January 2020, the DDA had put these plots up for auction but had to withdraw it as it required a change in its Act. The amendment was cleared this year.

Mudassir Zaidi, executive director, Knight Frank, welcomed the move and said there is demand for affordable housing in the city.

