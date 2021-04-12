Home / Cities / Delhi News / In a first, seven group housing plots for sale
delhi news

In a first, seven group housing plots for sale

Till now, these plots were allotted only to registered Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS), said a DDA official.
By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Apart from CGHS plots, DDA has also put on sale 76 institutional plots, 27 industrial plots, 36 residential plots, 125 shops in its district/community/local shopping centres, six restaurant units and 33 commercial plots.(HT Photo)

Two years after it approved a policy allowing private players to develop housing projects to meet the growing housing needs of the city, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) put on sale seven group housing plots for the first time on Sunday. The seven plots — in areas such as Rohini, Dwarka and Narela, among others — each measure over 5,000sqm.

Till now, these plots were allotted only to registered Cooperative Group Housing Societies (CGHS), said a DDA official.

“A private developer or a registered society can bid for these plots. One of the important conditions in this is that the developer entity will have to provide for 15% housing for the economically weaker section,” said a senior DDA official.

Apart from CGHS plots, DDA has also put on sale 76 institutional plots, 27 industrial plots, 36 residential plots, 125 shops in its district/community/local shopping centres, six restaurant units and 33 commercial plots.

In January 2020, the DDA had put these plots up for auction but had to withdraw it as it required a change in its Act. The amendment was cleared this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fire in GK-2 residential building, 5 rescued

Delhi: Civic bodies, PWD make drains monsoon-ready

Delhi Police revamps training unit, launch new courses

Police crack 35-year-old’s murder, with help from a non-existent NASA satellite

Mudassir Zaidi, executive director, Knight Frank, welcomed the move and said there is demand for affordable housing in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dda scheme
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP