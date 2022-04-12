Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / In AAP vs BJP over schools, MP Manoj Tiwari makes a visit. Complains to NCPCR
delhi news

In AAP vs BJP over schools, MP Manoj Tiwari makes a visit. Complains to NCPCR

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari made a visit to the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi, in Delhi and released a video of the school building.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari wrote a letter to the NCPCR Chairperson urging the Commission to take cognizance of the ‘serious situation’ at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi in Delhi. (File Photo)
Updated on Apr 12, 2022 10:56 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo, highlighting “major issues” related to child safety in the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi in Delhi.

Having visited the state-run school, Tiwari wrote to NCPCR and said, “I found major issues related to our children which includes hygiene structure of building which may lead some serious accident. I request NCPCR to take cognizance of this serious situation because it is related to the children who are the future of the country.” The BJP MP also attached a video from his trip to the school.

The actor-turned-politician also met with the principal of the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. In the video, he can be seen examining the backside of the school building. “I believe 75% of the building can be salvaged but 25% might need reconstruction,” he said adding, “I have continuously written letters to improve the state of the school.”

RELATED STORIES

Neither Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons nor NCPCR was available for a comment.

The BJP leader visited the state government-run school amidst the ongoing feud with the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited state-run schools in Gujarat on Monday and slammed the “Gujarat education model”. In retaliation to Sisodia’s comments, the saffron party sent its MPs and MLAs to schools across Delhi to examine their conditions. They claimed that schools in Delhi are “shabby” which exposed the “so-called world-class education model” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP