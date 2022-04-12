In AAP vs BJP over schools, MP Manoj Tiwari makes a visit. Complains to NCPCR

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Chairperson of the National Commission for protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo, highlighting “major issues” related to child safety in the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Subzi Mandi in Delhi.

Having visited the state-run school, Tiwari wrote to NCPCR and said, “I found major issues related to our children which includes hygiene structure of building which may lead some serious accident. I request NCPCR to take cognizance of this serious situation because it is related to the children who are the future of the country.” The BJP MP also attached a video from his trip to the school.

The actor-turned-politician also met with the principal of the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. In the video, he can be seen examining the backside of the school building. “I believe 75% of the building can be salvaged but 25% might need reconstruction,” he said adding, “I have continuously written letters to improve the state of the school.”

Neither Aam Aadmi Party spokespersons nor NCPCR was available for a comment.

The BJP leader visited the state government-run school amidst the ongoing feud with the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia visited state-run schools in Gujarat on Monday and slammed the “Gujarat education model”. In retaliation to Sisodia’s comments, the saffron party sent its MPs and MLAs to schools across Delhi to examine their conditions. They claimed that schools in Delhi are “shabby” which exposed the “so-called world-class education model” of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

