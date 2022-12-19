In fresh letter Sukesh dares Arvind Kejriwal to sack minister Jain

In yet another letter from Mandoli Jail where he is lodged in connection with a ₹200-crore cheating case, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Sunday dared Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to sack minister Satyendar Jain.

Jain has been lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

“Kejriwalji you were saying everything that was told by me before the polls were fake propaganda? So then if it is fake then, have the guts to agree for polygraph test of yours and Satyendar Jain ji with me, or have the guts to you yourself ask the CBI to investigate all the charges alleged by me,” said Chandrashekhar in a letter released to the media through his lawyer.

Earlier, in his letters addressed to Delhi LG VK Saxena, and then later to the media, Chandrashekhar has alleged that Jain had been trying to extort money from him, and threatening him in the jail.

No fresh comment was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sukesh’s latest letter.

CM Kejriwal last month had dismissed similar letters from Sukesh and alleged that the latter was speaking at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the BJP should appoint him its national spokesperson. “The BJP has brought in Sukesh Chandrasekhar as their star campaigner. Their condition is so bad that they need a jailed person to be their star campaigner. And while sitting in jail this person has also started using the language of the BJP. He has asked for a lie detector test to be conducted for me. He is basically being trained to join the BJP and I guess it is time for the BJP to get a crook like him,” Kejriwal said while campaigning for the municipal elections last month.

