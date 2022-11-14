In Mehrauli murder case, NCW writes to Delhi CP; seeks action report in 5 days

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma wrote to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday demanding a fair and time-bound investigation into the Mehrauli murder case. The NCW has also sought an action-taken report and medical reports of the victim from the police within five days.

Sharma said in the letter that this is a "gruesome crime against a woman" and the commission strongly condemns it.

Also Read | Mehrauli murder: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks response by Friday

“It's a horrific incident. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked for a detailed report from the police. Proper investigation should be done & exemplary punishment must be given to avert such incidents in future,” news agency ANI quote Sharma as saying.

NCW has taken cognizance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Delhi CP to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought action taken report and medical reports of the victim from the police. pic.twitter.com/dX0RbBEk7v — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Sharma added that the commission wants the relevant team to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, reportedly confessed to officials during an investigation that he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 26, on May 18 after they got into an argument. He then cut her body into 35 pieces, stuffed them inside a refrigerator, and dumped the pieces throughout the city over the next few weeks, according to officials.

The case came to light after the accused was arrested in response to a missing person report filed by the victim's father, who stated he hadn't been able to contact his daughter for months.

The letter refers to the commission's powers as granted under Section 10 (1)(f) of the National Commission for Women Act of 1990.