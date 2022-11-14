Mehrauli murder: DCW issues notice to Delhi Police, seeks response by Friday

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the city police over the murder of a woman, allegedly by her live-in partner, in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

“Notice has been issued to Delhi Police over this horrific murder. How is it possible that such an incident happened six months ago, and no one came to know about it. Did the girl file any complaint for domestic violence or sexual abuse? Did the man have someone else' support?” tweeted Swati Maliwal, the DCW chairperson.

महरौली के ख़ौफ़नाक मर्डर में दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है। कैसे इतनी बड़ी वारदात 6 महीने पहले हुई और किसी को पता नहीं चला? क्या लड़की ने कोई घरेलू हिंसा या यौन शोषण की कम्प्लेंट दर्ज करायी थी? क्या इस आदमी को किसी और का सपोर्ट था?



हत्यारे आफ़ताब को सख़्त सज़ा होनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/QHrIdqfGMM — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 14, 2022

“Aftab, the killer, should be punished severely!” added Maliwal. The body has sought response to the notice latest by Friday.

The case came to light after the accused was arrested following a missing complaint filed by the victim's father, who stated he hadn't been able to get in touch with his daughter ‘for months.’

During his interrogation, Aftab confessed he murdered the woman in May after they got into an argument, officials said, adding that he also told them that he chopped her body into 35 pieces, stuffed them inside a refrigerator, and dumped the pieces in different parts of the city over the next few weeks.

However, it is to be noted that a confession or disclosure made before a police officer is not admissible before a court unless backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

