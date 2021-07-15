In the city of cars, auto thieves make a killing

On May 28 last year, when the first Covid-19 lockdown was still in force, a Toyota Fortuner SUV belonging to the father of former Indian cricketer and BJP’s east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir was stolen from outside their Old Rajendra Nagar house in central Delhi. A CCTV camera in which the crime was captured showed the thieves took nearly two minutes to dismantle the Fortuner’s security gadgets, start the vehicle, and flee in it. More than 10 months after, the stolen car is yet to be recovered.

“Police filed an untraced report, saying they could not find the vehicle. The insurance company compensated the loss. There has been absolutely no progress in the case,” said Gambhir’s media manager Animesh Choudhary.

Delhi tops the list when it comes to cases of vehicle theft reported in all of India’s 28 states and eight Union territories (UTs). A vehicle is stolen every 12 minutes in the national capital; in Mumbai, one is stolen every four hours , and in Bengaluru every two hours, according to 2019 data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cars and two-wheelers are the most common items stolen across the city after mobile phones (at least 175 mobile phones were stolen every day in Delhi between January and February 2017, the Union government had told the Lok Sabha that year).

Delhi Police data shows that, in the last 10 years (between 2011 and 2020), a total of 307,000 vehicles were stolen in the Capital. This number is more than the number of registered vehicles in all of Srinagar on March 31, 2017 (according to a report mentioned in the road transport year book 2016-17 of the ministry of road transport and highways).

According to the Delhi Economic Survey report, there were 11.8 million motorised vehicles in Delhi as of March 31, 2020. Cars and jeeps make around 28% of the total registered vehicles, and two-wheelers about 67%.

Delhi Police officers say that vehicle thefts constitute about 14% of all the crimes in the city. Even during the first hard lockdown, which restricted the movement of people, about 83 vehicles (more than three an hour) were stolen every day in Delhi between March 15 and 30, 2020.

“The lockdown not only restricted the movement of people but also increased the presence of security personnel on streets and borders. But that made little difference to auto lifters as they still managed to steal 1,243 vehicles in just 15 days,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

Between January 1 and June 15 last year, 13,130 vehicles were stolen in the city. This number rose to 15,667 during the corresponding period this year.

Experts say that stealing a vehicle is a less risky crime for thieves because it is often carried out either late at night or in secluded areas where human intervention or physical contact with the owners is minimal. At the same time, it is highly profitable as compared to thefts of cellphones or wallets.

Of the 35,019 vehicle theft cases in 2020 only just 4,183 (11.94%) stolen vehicles were recovered. Among them, 72% were two-wheelers, 21% were cars, and the others were commercial vehicles.

“Unlike other traditional crimes such as snatching and robbery, vehicle thefts aren’t the matter of attention during crime review meetings as they should be. The e-FIR facility (launched in 2015) has helped complainants register FIRs, and within 21 days get the “untraced” reports of their stolen vehicles needed for insurance claims. It has, however, given a free run to auto lifters, who know that vehicle thefts aren’t an area of attention for the police because they are largely non-violent. Earlier, complainants used to pester police officers -- but with the e-FIR facility, complainants hardly mount pressure because the report is generated automatically,” said Delhi Police’s retired assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Rajender Singh, who was instrumental in catching Delhi-NCR’s notorious burglar and auto thief, Bunty.

Retired IPS officer Prakash Singh, who headed the Uttar Pradesh Police between 1991 and 1993, also believes that by giving less attention to vehicle theft cases, police are encouraging criminals to commit such crimes without the fear of law.

“Delhi Police personnel may be overburdened, but they cannot simply overlook the high number of vehicle theft cases reported every day. If this lack of concern continues, more and more criminals will join this crime and it will be the vehicle owners who will ultimately suffer. The police should work on curbing this menace and encourage vehicle owners to install gadgets that can secure their vehicles,” said the former IPS office.

Experts also say that Delhi’s geography, and the sheer number of vehicles here, make the crime extremely hard to crack down on. Delhi shares over 100 porous border points with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan in an amorphous National Capital Region that make it easy to take stolen vehicles across state lines .

Organised network

Unlike the other street crimes, such as snatching and robbery, which only need collaboration between criminals and receivers, there is an organised network of vehicle thieves with multiple channels spread across various states for stealing vehicles in Delhi, and selling them in places as far as the North-East, and sometimes even smuggle them into Nepal. Earlier this month, the central district police arrested two auto lifters from Kashmir who would come to Delhi to steal cars, and sell them to buyers in the Valley. Since 2015, their tally was over a 100 stolen vehicles.

A serving Delhi Police officer, who asked not to be named, said that gangs involved in vehicle thefts are of two types -- locals, and those from other states. The local gangs primarily steal engine control modules (ECM), batteries, and tyres of parked cars, and some steal vehicles to dismantle them and sell them for parts. The gangs from outside the city are part of a larger machine -- they steal makes and models of vehicles as demanded by their receivers, who even ask them to look for a particular colour, he said.

“They also use a code word for each member of the gang. “Surveyors” look for vehicles in demand and conduct reconnaissance of the area where they are parked. “Mechanics” dismantle the security gadgets of the vehicle, steal it, and park it a few kilometers away. The other members of the gang then collect the stolen vehicles, drive them out of the city, and hand them over to the receivers, who sell them to potential clients after preparing fake documents,” the officer said.

Another police officer said that while cars or their parts are mostly stolen for sale, motorbikes and scooters are also stolen in Delhi by criminals involved in street crimes such as snatching and robbery.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said several interstate gangs operate in Delhi to steal vehicles, and there are several challenges in preventing thefts and recovering vehicles.

“Firstly, we get very less time to react. The vehicles are mostly stolen during night and the crimes are reported to the police in the morning after the owners find their vehicles missing. By that time, the stolen vehicles pass through various channels and reach other states. As the registration number plates are replaced with fake ones, the vehicles easily cross the borders. Even if we follow the trail, the chances of recovering the stolen vehicles are less because many of them are dismantled quickly at scrap markets,” he said.

Refuting the contention that vehicle thefts are not an area of concern for the city police, Biswal said that every police district in Delhi has a dedicated anti auto theft squad (AATS) that works on vehicle theft cases, and on gangs involved in such crimes.

“We take several measures to check the rise in vehicle theft. They include analysis of the vehicle theft pattern and modus operandi of the gangs. Identification of affected areas and time zone is done and deployment of police staff is done accordingly. Meetings are also held with resident welfare associations (RWA) for restricting entry-exit points of their colonies during night, deploying security guards and installing CCTV cameras,” Biswal said.

Raman Mehta, RWA president of Greater Kailash Part-1 said, “Vehicle theft incidents were quite common in our neighbourhood because of the scarce parking space and multiple entry-exit points. We analysed the problem and held meetings with the local police. We restricted the entry-exit and the results were impressive and there was a drastic decline in vehicle theft cases.”