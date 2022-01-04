Amid Covid rise, weekend curfew imposed in Delhi, non-essential movement curbed

To check the Covid-19 spread in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city. No non-essential movement will be allowed during the weekend curfew.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per orders, government offices, barring essential services, in the city will have to implement work from home for employees and private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Buses and metro can operate at full capacity.

Also read | Kejriwal tests Covid-19 positive with 'mild symptoms', goes into self-isolation

The decision came after a meeting of the DDMA, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The issue of imposing more restrictions in Delhi was discussed in the meeting as the city has been witnessing a massive surge in Covid-19 infections from the past few days.

Also read | 50 doctors at Delhi's AIIMS in isolation as Covid-19 cases spiral into hospitals, winter break cancelled

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi reported 4,099 new Covid-19 cases while the positivity rate jumped to 6.46 per cent, the city government's health bulletin showed on Monday.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain informed on Monday that Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the capital, as 81% of the samples sent for genome sequencing found evidence of the heavily mutated virus.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has already been sounded in the city under which many restrictions, including night curfew between 10pm and 5am and shutting of educational institutions, gyms and cinemas, among others, have been imposed.