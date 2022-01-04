Omicron Delhi’s dominant variant, detected in 81% samples: Health minister Jain

Omicron is now the dominant variant of Covid-19 in the capital, as 81% of the samples sent for genome sequencing found evidence of the heavily mutated virus, Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain told the state assembly on Monday.

Although the Omicron wave is spreading rapidly, hospitalisations are low as only 4% of beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients are occupied, he told lawmakers.

Also Read| Delhi schools tying up with govt, pvt hospitals to get students Covid-19 shots

Of 9,000-odd Covid-19 beds in the national capital, over 8,600 were free on Monday, showed the state’s daily health bulletin. Further, of the 420 beds occupied, 66 were in use by patients suspected to have Covid-19

As many as 152 samples out of 187 sent for genome sequencing were found to be infected with the Omicron variant. “There are adequate number of hospital beds available in Delhi and there is no need to panic,” Jain said.

The health minister accused the central government of not acting swiftly to stop the impending wave. “The spread would have stopped if the central government had stopped the flights coming from abroad on time,” he said. “Even after repeated requests made by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, no appropriate action was taken.”

Delhi’s health infrastructure is prepared for any eventuality as almost 96% of the Covid beds in the capital are ready for service. “Furthermore, we are preparing more than 37,000 beds additionally in Delhi,” Jain said.

Delhi reported 4,099 new Covid cases on Monday, health minister Satyendar Jain said.

The best way to stop Covid-19 is to wear a mask and follow Covid protocols at all times, the minister said. “People arriving at Delhi airport from abroad are being tested, and are being sent to isolation facilities if tested positive, and are being treated accordingly,” he said.

Delhi reported 4,099 new Covid cases on Monday, Jain said. The positivity rate has breached 6%, indicating rapid spread.

The Delhi government has failed to contain crowds in markets and public places, leader of the opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged in the assembly that began a two-day session on Monday.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Omicron variant causes very mild symptoms. Is such type of attitude of the government not inspiring negligence among the public?” Bidhuri asked.

Also Read| Omicron: Delhi sees 28% spike in new Covid cases, DDMA to meet on Tuesday

He also said there was a shortage of mass transit, making commutes difficult. Buses and the Metro are allowed to operate only at 50% capacity to prevent overcrowding.

“The public transport infrastructure has completely collapsed because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did not buy even a single bus, while it had promised to purchase 11,000 buses,” Bidhuri said. The government has failed to contain crowds outside liquor stores, he added.

It is not a bad thing that the majority of cases are from the Omicron variant, which is milder than other variants, according to Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung hospital.

“People who escaped the previous two waves will definitely get this highly transmissible variant, which will act like a vaccine,” Dr Kishore said.

“If there is no panic in the population, there would be less (hospital) admissions and lesser need of oxygen because they can recover at home. Some with comorbidities may still need to be admitted,” he added.