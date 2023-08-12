Delhi Metro timings on August 15: Check schedule, parking advisory

Delhi Metro services will continue to run as per the normal schedule on 77th Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday. However, the parking facilities will remain closed at metro stations from Monday 6am till Tuesday 2pm due to the strict security arrangements in place for the occasion.

Delhi Metro.(PTI)

DMRC took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to announce the parking facility schedule for Independence day.

“To facilitate passengers to attend the Independence Day ceremony on 15th August 2023 (Tuesday), Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 5AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 6AM.”

"Parking facilities will NOT BE AVAILABLE at stations from 6AM on 14/08/2023 till 2PM on 15/08/2023 in view of security measures adopted on the occasion. However, train services will continue per normal schedule," the authority said in another post.

Additionally, the Delhi police have stepped up checks, and security measures across the National Capital with more than 10,000 security personnel to be deployed in view of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems will be installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure foolproof security and monitor VVIP movements, police said.

Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red Fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas," police posted on X.

Around 1,800 guests from all over the country will be attending the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony by prime minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As India completes 75 years of Independence this year, sarpanches from vibrant villages, teachers, nurses, farmers, fishermen, shram yogis who helped build the Central Vista project in New Delhi, khadi sector workers, national award-winning school teachers, border roads organisation workers and those who helped and worked for the Amrit Sarovar projects and Har Ghar Jal Yojana Projects, implemented in various parts of the country, have been invited along with their spouse to attend the celebrations in New Delhi this year, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said in a release.

(With inputs from agencies)