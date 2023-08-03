Delhi likely to receive moderate rainfall over next few days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that some parts of Delhi on Thursday were likely to receive moderate rainfall. The Met department also said that the national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

The weather forecast stated that the sky would be mostly cloudy on Thursday.

Speaking to media, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head for Regional Weather Forecasting Centre at IMD said, “The monsoon trough is shifting closer to Delhi and rain activity is expected in the city for the next two or three days. Light rain is expected on Thursday morning. However, moderate rain or thundershowers are expected later during the day. Easterly winds are expected to blow in the city due to the shifting of monsoon trough, leading to a rise in moisture content.”

The forecast said that on Thursday, it was likely that there would be minor traffic disruption on roads and hence an increased chance of accident. It also stated that due to heavy rainfall, there were chances of water being accumulated in low-lying areas and on the roads.

It said, “Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problem often.”

As per the forecast, Delhi is likely to receive moderate rainfall till August 6 and the sky is likely to remain cloudy until August 8.

The maximum temperature across the city is likely to be 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the minimum is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 36.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 27.9 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on Wednesday was between 64 per cent and 80 per cent.

On Wednesday, areas including Akshardham, New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar received moderate rainfall whereas, Pitampura received 2mm rainfall.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi dropped below the warning mark of 204.5 metres on Wednesday, the first time after Yamuna breached it on July 9, due to heavy rainfall in the national capital and the upper catchment regions.

