India ready to host 2036 Olympics: Delhi CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta and Union minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the Olympic Day run on Sunday from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in south Delhi. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Union minister Mansukh Mandivya during the Olympic Day run on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“Today’s Olympic Day celebration and run in Delhi brought me immense joy, as thousands of Delhi residents participated enthusiastically in it. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is continuously progressing towards better sports infrastructure and facilities for athletes. Delhi and the entire country are prepared to host the 2036 Olympic Games. We hope the global community grants us this honour to host the event, and India is ready to organise the tournament with full dedication,” Gupta said during the run, which was organised under the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) “Let’s Move” campaign aimed at promoting fitness and inclusiveness.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha was also present at the event on Sunday. Later in the day, Mandaviya led the Fit India Sunday on Cycle campaign to promote health and environmental awareness.

“Let’s move! Participated in the Olympic Day Run 2025 program with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and IOA president PT Usha. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is striving to host the Olympics in the country in 2036. Every step of ours is making this resolve stronger,” Mandaviya posted on X in Hindi.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta went on to participate in the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra held at Kamla Nagar on Sunday, where she joined hundreds of devotees in the tradition of pulling the chariot carrying Lord Jagannath. In a post on X, the Delhi CM wrote, “Pulling the chariot is not just a religious ritual, but a divine medium of serving the Lord and social welfare, which leads us towards spiritual purity and the path of true duty. Rath Yatra is a symbol of India’s cultural unity, social harmony and the unique power of eternal traditions.”

“Millions of salutations to the feet of Lord Shri Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Mother Subhadra ji. By participating in the holy Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji organised in Kamala Nagar, Delhi, the mind and soul experienced amazing peace, energy and joy,” she added.