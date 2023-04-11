Home / Cities / Delhi News / IWPC asked to vacate New Delhi bungalow it operates from, pay 18.9 lakh

IWPC asked to vacate New Delhi bungalow it operates from, pay 18.9 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 11:10 AM IST

In May last year, the government asked IWPC to vacate the premises in New Delhi’s Windsor Place by July 31

The government has asked the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) to vacate the bungalow it operates from in New Delhi at the earliest and pay 18.9 lakh for its “unauthorised occupation” since August last year.

IWPC is an association of women journalists. (Twitter)
IWPC is an association of women journalists. (Twitter)

The directorate of estates under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry issued a notice to IWPC on Monday saying if the property is not vacated at the earliest, eviction proceedings will be initiated.

“It is requested to pay the damages and vacate the house at the earliest failing which eviction proceedings shall be initiated against you under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971,” the notice said.

In May last year, the government asked IWPC to vacate the premises in New Delhi’s Windsor Place by July 31.

IWPC is an association of women journalists with over 800 reporters, editors, producers, anchors, and camerapersons as its members.

