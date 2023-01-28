‘India’s time has arrived’, says PM at NCC cadet rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the country’s “Yuva Shakti” (power of youngsters), calling it the “driving force of India’s development journey”.

While addressing the annual National Cadet Corps rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi, Modi congratulated the NCC members for their contribution towards nation-building. The NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception.

“India’s time has arrived. Today the whole world is looking towards India and the biggest reason for this is the youth of India. ‘Yuva Shakti’ is the driving force of India’s development journey,” he said.

Modi added: “To run any country, the most important driving force lies in the hands of its youth. Some prime examples of trusting the youth is reflected in the massive developments that India’s space sector is seeing and the first private satellite ... (that) was launched as soon as the doors for the youth were opened up”.

“The youth of our country is also coming forward with indigenous drone designs,” he said.

Talking about the inclusion of more women candidates in NCC and defence sector, the PM said, “The number of daughters in police and paramilitary forces has doubled in the last eight years. The first batch for the training of women cadets has also commenced in National Defence Academy Pune and almost 1500 girls have started their education in military schools in India. Participation of women NCC cadets have multiplied over the years and today also the parade was led by a woman cadet.”

The PM was joined by the NCC director general, Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, for the event. Later, they inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the march past by the NCC members. The contigents included participants from 19 countries. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan among others were also present during the rally. Later, the Prime Minister also released a special day cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of ₹75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC. The rally also featured a cultural programme on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

