Emergency at Delhi airport as plane returns after engine snag

A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 105 passengers made an emergency landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials aware of the matter.

An airport official said that a full-emergency landing was declared at around 3.14 pm. (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi-Dehradun IndiGo flight 6E 2134 returned to the airport following an engine failure, officials said. The flight departed Delhi at 2.20pm, but returned midway after informing the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) that one of its engines had failed. The flight landed at IGI at 3.20pm.

“IndiGo flight 6E 2134 from Delhi to Dehradun returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC according to procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” said the airline in a statement.

An airport official confirmed the incident, stating that a full-emergency landing was declared at around 3.14 pm, with the flight given a priority landing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The flight landed safely on runway 27/9 and after all passengers deboarded, was inspected thoroughly. One of the engines had failed and it is suspected that there was a fire in that engine too,” the official added.