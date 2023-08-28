Indira Gandhi International airport spruced up with fountains, flowerpots

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is ready to welcome dignitaries and delegates attending the G20 Summit in the Capital, the airport’s operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Monday, with its terminals and the roads leading to them adorned with fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots, along with giant reproductions of the G20 logo. The operator has also spruced up the area around the terminal, with the installation of designer fountains, sculptures, and decorative flowerpots. DIAL also plans to install lighting in the colours of the national flag. (PTI)

DIAL said IGI’s Terminal 3 (T3) prominently features illuminated G20 logos, with standees and cut-outs to share information about the Summit. “Messages related to the Summit are also being showcased on the master antenna TV systems within the terminal,” said a DIAL spokesperson.

“The airport approach road, meanwhile, is now adorned with elegantly designed fountains, contributing to a pleasing and welcoming ambiance,” the spokesperson said, stating they had also installed large hoardings around T3 to welcome and greet visitors on their arrival and departure from the city.

“DIAL is already working with different government departments like the ministry of external affairs (MEA), the ministry of home affairs (MHA), and the Delhi government to provide necessary support for guest facilitation. Our comprehensive efforts aim not only to facilitate the G20 delegates’ stay but also to create an aesthetically pleasing and informative atmosphere throughout the airport premises,” the spokesperson said.