Installation of rooftop solar panels crosses 23,000 in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi’s transition towards clean energy is gaining pace with over 23,000 rooftop solar installations generating 420 MW of electricity across the capital, officials said on Monday. Around 4,600 rooftop solar connections were energised in 2025-26, highest ever in a year. (HT archive)

According to official data, BSES discoms - BRPL and BYPL- have energised more than 13,600 rooftop solar connections with a capacity of around 260 MWp (Megawatt peak), helping consumers saving ₹196,87 crore annually.

Megawatt peak refers to power output from sources such as solar and wind energy depending on sunlight and wind speed, respectively.

Around 4,600 rooftop solar connections were energised in 2025-26, highest ever in a year. Of these, over 2,600 connections were installed under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, said a BSES official.

The total PM Surya Ghar scheme connections energised by the BSES discoms has crossed over 4,100, he added.

The highest rooftop solar connections are in domestic category (9,888), followed by commercial (2,184), educational (1,009), others (342) and industrial units (207), he said.

Officials attribute the sharp rise to subsidies under Centre’s ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ and Delhi Solar Policy.

For a typical household, a 5 kW rooftop solar system can potentially deliver savings of ₹3,500 or more per month, depending on consumption levels and tariff slab. Further, the surplus power is sold to the discoms at DERC determined prices, officials said.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), supplying power in North Delhi areas, has so far energised over 10,000 rooftop installations with 160 MWp load, said a discom spokesperson.

Under the scheme, the TPDDL has energised a record 4,375 rooftop solar plants with total capacity of 20 MWp, he said.

“The 2025-26 financial year emerged as the breakthrough year for rooftop solar adoption, with 5,378 new installations adding 55.75 MWp to the distributed grid — the highest annual addition in Delhi’s history. Installations under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana witnessed exponential growth, rising to 3,100 in 2025-26. Another 394 installations have been energised in April 2026,” he added.