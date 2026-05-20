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Intense heat pushes Delhi's power demand past 8000 MW

Intense heat pushes Delhi's power demand past 8000 MW

Published on: May 20, 2026 07:48 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Prevailing intense summer heat pushed Delhi's peak power demand past 8000 MW on Wednesday for the first time this season, discom officials said.

Intense heat pushes Delhi's power demand past 8000 MW

Real-time figures from the State Load Dispatch Centre , Delhi showed that the peak demand touched 8039 MW at 3:35:47 hrs.

The peak demand till May 20 stood at 7,533 MW in 2025 and 7,591 MW in 2024.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand had risen to 7,776 MW in the afternoon before peaking at 7,841 MW later in the day.

Delhi is witnessing intense summer conditions, with the maximum temperature settling at at 44.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Several parts of the city recorded higher temperatures, including Ridge at 45.8 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 45 degrees Celsius, and Palam at 44.9 degrees Celsius.

Officials said that between May 1 and May 20, Delhi's peak power demand in 2026 was higher than the corresponding days of 2025 on 15 out of 20 days, and higher than 2024 on 13 out of 20 days.

Earlier, on April 27, 2026, Delhi's peak power demand had crossed the 7,000 MW mark for the first time ever in April, touching 7,078 MW at 3:30 PM. In comparison, the 7,000 MW level was reached only in May during 2024 and 2025.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited also successfully met the season's peak demand of 2,249 MW across its distribution network in north and northwest Delhi areas, another company spokesperson said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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