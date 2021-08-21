Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Intense rain spell in Delhi results in waterlogging, closing of imp underpass
delhi news

Intense rain spell in Delhi results in waterlogging, closing of imp underpass

As per IMD records, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi weather, received 73.2 mm rainfall just within three hours between 2.30 am and 5.30 am.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The IMD had issued an Orange alert for Saturday when moderate to heavy showers could lead to water logging and traffic snarls on key stretches in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

After a long dry spell, Delhi received 73.2 mm rainfall over Friday night and early Saturday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the spell was likely to continue till about 9 am. The heavy spell inundated low-lying areas including key stretches and underpasses across the city.

As per IMD records, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi weather, received 73.2 mm rainfall just within three hours between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. On Friday, till 11.30 pm, Delhi had received 15.2 mm rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday morning said that the Azad market underpass in old Delhi had been closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. “Traffic has been diverted from this route,” the police said, adding that traffic may have to be diverted on many other stretches because of waterlogging.

The IMD had issued an Orange alert for Saturday when moderate to heavy showers could lead to water logging and traffic snarls on key stretches.

“The monsoon trough has reached Delhi and hence the intense spell. Light showers may continue throughout the day. Patchy rainfall and thundershowers are likely to stay in parts of the city till August 23,” said a senior IMD official.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi receives highest one-day rain for August in 13 years: IMD

Covid-19: Delhi govt to remove 8pm restriction on markets starting Monday

Floral, funky, festive: Redefining rakhis

World Senior citizen’s Day: Taking ageism head on!
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP