Intense rain spell in Delhi results in waterlogging, closing of imp underpass

After a long dry spell, Delhi received 73.2 mm rainfall over Friday night and early Saturday morning and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the spell was likely to continue till about 9 am. The heavy spell inundated low-lying areas including key stretches and underpasses across the city.

As per IMD records, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi weather, received 73.2 mm rainfall just within three hours between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. On Friday, till 11.30 pm, Delhi had received 15.2 mm rainfall.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday morning said that the Azad market underpass in old Delhi had been closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging. “Traffic has been diverted from this route,” the police said, adding that traffic may have to be diverted on many other stretches because of waterlogging.

The IMD had issued an Orange alert for Saturday when moderate to heavy showers could lead to water logging and traffic snarls on key stretches.

“The monsoon trough has reached Delhi and hence the intense spell. Light showers may continue throughout the day. Patchy rainfall and thundershowers are likely to stay in parts of the city till August 23,” said a senior IMD official.