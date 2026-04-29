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International arms syndicate busted; nine arrested, 23 firearms seized

International arms syndicate busted; nine arrested, 23 firearms seized

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 04:37 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted an interstate arms trafficking syndicate with alleged international linkages and arrested nine people, an official said on Wednesday.

International arms syndicate busted; nine arrested, 23 firearms seized

Police seized 23 sophisticated firearms and 92 live cartridges, the official said.

He said the racket, allegedly operated by fugitive criminal Shahbaz Ansari, a parole jumper in a National Investigation Agency case, and his uncle Rehan Ansari, was active across North India and sourced weapons from across the border.

Police conducted a series of coordinated operations across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the past fortnight, resulting in arrests and seizures.

According to police, the syndicate procured foreign-made weapons, allegedly routed into India via the Nepal border, and supplied them to criminal networks in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh.

"The network had a well-structured hierarchy and used encrypted communication platforms to evade detection," a senior police officer said.

The crackdown began on April 14 with the arrest of Fardeen from Usmanpur, from whom police recovered a semi-automatic pistol and cartridges.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the international supply chain, identify additional associates and apprehend the absconding kingpins.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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