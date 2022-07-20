International Chess Day: Youngsters are game for some tactical moves!
In American novelist, Walter Tevis’s words, ‘Chess isn’t always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful.’ These echo in the mind as one spots youngsters engrossed in the board game, at various spots in the city including some cafés. On International Chess Day (July 20), some Delhi-NCR based youngsters share their love for the game and how it has made a positive impact in their lives.
Chess is one of those games that resonates very closely with our lives. The play of ups and downs, creativity and strategy has its beauty in an inherent quality of teaching the art of patience and concentration, which has always inspired 22-year-old Gurugrammer, Gokul Kumar. He runs a recreational group, CheckMate Chess Club. “I started playing chess when I was 12. Daily school ke baad friends ke saath I used to play. Jinko chess khelni nahi aati thi, unko bhi humne add kiya aur khelna sikhaya. Soon, chess started helping me improve my decision making and problem solving skills,” recalls Kumar, who graduated from Delhi University’s School of Open Learning last year, and is currently working at a bank.
“Chess has helped me stay calm in every situation, think smartly and make the right decisions. Whether I’m sad or happy, chess is usually the answer to most things in life for me,” says Kumar who somewhere credits the game for anchoring his life during the pandemic. But for Riya Kayath, a chess lover and final year student of B Com (Hons) at Zakir Husain Delhi College, there is also an emotional connection that one develops with this game. “Growing up, my father was the one who taught me how to play chess. Thus, I will always have a special connect with it. Chess has taught me the importance of strategy, and the need to think before making a move. I believe this is applicable in our day to day lives, too. Therefore, I try and implement it in my own life,” says 21-year-old Kayath, adding, “Though studies took prominence at a certain point in my life, I continued to stay in touch with this game, by playing with my friends, some chess loving groups, and even online.”
Truly, as a game, chess can instil one’s lives with a mechanism to enhance personal growth. Take for instance Rahul Bhagwat, a 27-year- old digital marketing professional, who feels that “Chess has knowingly or unknowingly helped me evolve as an individual. It’s a fairly new interest that I have sought in this game, and am really happy that I took it up. I used to lack focus, but since I got into playing chess, I can see how it has helped me work and develop the changes in me. My concentration and focus at work has also improved significantly. It is truly a game that teaches you a lot.”
Kumar, who is also organises chess tournaments around NCR, is optimistic that the interest in the game will grow further. “Like abroad, I want people to play chess at restaurants and libraries in my city. We have started providing chess boards to our nearby restaurants and cafes where we host tournaments. I am happy to see that more and more people are taking to playing chess, and so it should be given the beauty of this game.”
Author tweets @karansethi042
-
Punjab Police constable injured as gun goes off in Chandigarh hotel room
A Punjab Police constable, Deepak Singh, suffered a bullet injury in a hotel room in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Wednesday morning. Also read: Haryana DSP goes out to stop illegal mining, run over by truck he tried to stop Police said an AK-47 assault rifle was recovered from the policeman's room at Hotel Diamond Plaza. The constable was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.
-
NIA arrests Madrassa teacher for alleged involvement in anti-national activities
A Madrassa teacher was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on Tuesday from Kedarnagar area near Dhaka in Sikarahana sub-division of East Champaran for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Confirming this, East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish on Wednesday said the teacher, identified as Ali Asghar (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar, was wanted in an old terror case which occurred at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
-
Truck overturns on UP highway, lands on SUV; 5 including 2 kids die, 3 critical
Five people including two children were crushed to death late on Tuesday after a dump truck filled with fly ash overturned and landed on a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh late Tuesday evening. Police said five passengers in the SUV, Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam Agarwal, 38, their friend Ruchika Agarwal, 35, and her two children Riyansh, 6, and Raisa, 9, were killed.
-
6 die in West Bengal’s Howrah. Locals blame hooch for deaths, ransack outlet
Six people died on Wednesday in West Bengal's Howrah district under mysterious circumstances, police said. Locals said the six died after consuming illicit liquor from an outlet in the Malipanchghora area and ransacked the outlet. But the police said they will wait for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Commissioner of Howrah city police, Praveen Tripathi said the local police hadn't heard anything of this sort in the past. Officials denied the connection.
-
Delhi’s maximum temperature to settle at 33°C; air quality in ‘moderate’ zone
Delhi on Tuesday is expected to record highest temperature of 33C on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 28C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 33C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 28.2C and maximum temperature is 37.7C. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index at 10am stood at 105.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics