International immigration racket busted in Delhi, three held

The Delhi Police on Sunday busted an international immigration racket involved in duping people by sending them to foreign shores on forged visas and arrested three persons, including a couple residing in Dwarka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 18 Indian passports, 11 debit cards, six mobile phones and other incriminating materials have been recovered from the couple, who was involved in arranging forged Polish residence visa with the help of their accomplice based in Poland, the police said on Wednesday.

Tanu Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (IGI Airport), said on June 15, a 35-year-old passenger, Sarabjeet Singh, holding an Indian passport and Polish residence visa, arrived for immigration clearance for a flight to Paris. “He was carrying a Polish residence visa with him. During document scrutiny, the Polish residence visa seemed suspicious and on a thorough scrutiny, it was found to be a duplicate without any specific UV features or intaglio marks. It was later proved to be a forgery. As the passenger tried to cheat Indian immigration, a case under sections 420, 468, 471, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Passport Act was registered against him,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said during interrogation, Sarabjeet disclosed that he had come in contact with an agent named Jasveer, who promised to arrange him a Polish residence visa for a sum of ₹12 lakh and shared contacts of his associates, Priyanka and Parveen, who are based in Delhi.

“The deal was finalised and Sarabjeet paid ₹60,000 cash as an advance. The agent sent documents of Sarabjeet to Parveen on WhatsApp. After that, Parveen and Priyanka got a continuous discharge certificate (CDC) -- a seafarer’s identity papers -- issued in his name from Mumbai. Parveen later took back the CDC and told Sarabjeet that they will get him a Polish residence visa through their associate Vishal alias Paaji, who is based in Poland. When there was a delay in getting the visa, Sarabjeet directly contacted Paaji, who then allegedly sent him the fake Polish residence visa,” the DCP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharma said after Sarabjeet’s arrest, agents Parveen Kumar (32) and Priyanka Madhan (28) fled from their rented home in Dwarka and continuously kept changing their location. “Their call details were minutely scrutinised and we arrested the couple from Jaipur on June 20. As many as 16 Indian passports were recovered from them along with 10 debit cards, six mobile phones and ₹7,200 cash. On the instance of the arrested couple, two more passports, one debit card and seven cheque books were recovered from their rented house in Dwarka,” she said.

Sharma said the couple was involved in arranging fake Polish visas with the help of their associates in Punjab and Poland. “They were mostly operating in areas of Punjab and Haryana and facilitated people in illegally migrating to Europe. A case under appropriate sections of the IPC has been lodged against them at the IGI Airport police station,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}