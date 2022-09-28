Interstate Drugs rackets busted in Delhi

In a series of crackdown on drug traffickers on Monday, nine men allegedly involved in four different cases of drug deals were arrested across the national capital and three different kinds of narcotic substances seized from them, the Delhi Police’s crime branch said.

The crackdown, arrests and recoveries are the result of “new strategies” chalked out by the city police to tackle the menace of drugs, said Ravindra Singh Yadav, special commissioner of crime branch.

On Monday, the crime branch teams went after drugs ranging from charas procured from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh to MDMA ecstasy drug procured by a suspect from a man belonging to Western Africa, Yadav said.

“We have registered four first information reports (FIRs), recovered 1.11 kilos of charas, 51 kilos of ganja and 50 grams of MDMA which is a stimulant drug known to trigger hallucinations,” Yadav said.

Additionally, the police seized four cars and seven mobile phones from the suspects – who allegedly include six suppliers and three receivers of the narcotics substances.

The first of these crackdowns happened in Azadpur Mandi in north Delhi where charas was allegedly brought from Kasol in a Mahindra XUV300 car. “The charas was concealed in a cavity under the glove box,” the officer said.

The second crackdown too was of charas, from Bijwasan-Najafgarh Road. The other two seizures were of ganja from Old Seemapuri and MDMA from an individual in Nimri Colony.