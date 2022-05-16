Investigation by magistrate gets LG approval, to suggest solution
- Following LG’s approval, the home department issued an order constituting the magisterial inquiry, according to an official release on Sunday.
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said.
It also stated that the inquiry will also examine the applicability of provisions of National Disaster Management Act 2005 and rules/guidelines especially regarding structural safety, and the mechanism which can be created to avoid reoccurrence of such incidents in future, the release said.
The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the tragic fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building where the fire tragedy took place, according to documents seen by HT.
“The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.
The Delhi Police and the civic body is also conducting separate investigations in the case.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced a magisterial inquiry in the incident.
Day after toddler’s death in Dera Bassi hutment fire, landowner booked for stubble burning
A day after an 18-month-old girl was charred to death after fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village of Dera Bassi, police booked a landowner for stubble burning. Jeet Singh has been identified as Jeet Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, Dera Bassi. He has been booked on the statement of my 18-month-old a grocer, daughter Roopa father Ramvir.
27 more infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as 27 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Sunday. On Saturday, 32 people had tested positive across the tricity. At 11, most of the cases came from Mohali, followed by eight each from Chandigarh and Panchkula. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 28, 41, 50, Burail, Dhanas, Kaimbala, Maloya, and PGI campus.
After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43C, a slight dip from Saturday's 43.6C, which was the season's highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 26.4C on Saturday to 27.2C on Sunday, 4.4C above normal.
Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar
High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured. Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son's friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.
Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums
Chandigarh's incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city. Slums, without an exception, are part of today's urban landscape all across the country. The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh's original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.
