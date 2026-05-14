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IPhone users among prime targets, three held with 66 stolen phones in Delhi

IPhone users among prime targets, three held with 66 stolen phones in Delhi

Published on: May 14, 2026 05:07 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has busted a mobile phone snatching and disposal racket that allegedly targeted iPhone users, arresting three people and recovering 66 stolen mobile phones, an official said on Thursday.

IPhone users among prime targets, three held with 66 stolen phones in Delhi

Police identified the accused as Sameer , Suhail and Zahir alias Salman .

Police said the gang targeted iPhones and later sold the stolen devices in grey markets through a receiver network.

The action followed the investigation into a snatching incident reported near IP Park in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area on April 18, in which two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed a man of his iPhone 17 Pro.

An FIR was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station and a special team was formed to crack the case. During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence and conducted technical surveillance, which led to the arrest of Sameer and Suhail.

"During interrogation, the duo disclosed that the stolen phone had been handed over to a receiver for further disposal. Based on their input, police traced and apprehended Zahir alias Salman from Chandni Mahal area in Old Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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