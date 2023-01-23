ISF MLA, workers sent to police remand after clash

Kolkata’s Bankshall Court on Sunday remanded Indian Secular Front (ISF) legislator Nawsad Siddique and 17 other party workers to police custody till February 1 in connection with the clashes bettween ISF workers and the police on Saturday. Another accused, who is a minor, will be produced before a juvenile court next week, said an official.

The ISF workers on Saturday clashed with the Kolkata police in Esplanade area of the city after a protest against alleged attacks on their workers by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress turned violent. The clashes left at least 19 policemen injured.

ISF workers were accused of burning down three TMC party offices in a retaliatory attack. “Around 19 police personnel, including three senior IPS officers, were injured,” Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal said on Saturday.