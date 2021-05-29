Jabs shortage ‘artificial’, says AAP over supply running low

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokespersons Raghav Chadha and Atishi on Friday accused the central government of creating an “artificial scarcity” of vaccines in India by favouring supplies to private sector facilities over state governments, including Delhi.

Alleging that the state was choking state governments of vaccine supplies and diverting stocks to private facilities — which charge for doses, unlike public centres, forcing people to pay for vaccines.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called these allegations “unfounded.”

“The Delhi government has run out of vaccines, forcing centres for the 18-45 age group to be suspended. These centres offered vaccines for free. But the private centres, which charge between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 for a dose, have adequate stocks. How are they getting the supplies? It’s because the central government is favouring the private sector over the state governments when it comes to ensuring supply of vaccines. It also looks like doses meant for the state governments are being diverted to the private sector,” said AAP spokesperson and Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha.

Union health ministry spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive follows two tracks: the Centre offers free doses meant for those 45 and above; then there is the acquisition by state governments and private health care institutions to give doses for any group they choose to cater to.

The Union government has made it mandatory for vaccine makers in India to keep 50% of their doses for the central supply, while the remaining will be evenly split between private procurers and state governments.

The BJP hit back at the AAP’s allegations.

“The Centre has not caused any scarcity of vaccines,” said BJP spokesperson Kapoor.

“AAP leaders should know that creating scarcity and putting people at discomfort is the chief minister’s speciality,” he added.