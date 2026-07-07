'Guruji' birthday celebration in Delhi today: Check full list of traffic restrictions around ‘Bade Mandir’

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Tuesday morning over the birthday celebrations of Indian spiritual leader ‘Guruji’ at his ashram at the Bhatti Mines area. In the advisory, the authorities stated that the traffic movement is likely to remain affected till late at night on July 7.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journey in advance. (Hindustan Times/ File Photo )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nirmal Singh, popularly known as ‘Guruji’ by his millions of followers, was a spiritual leader from Punjab and left behind what is known as "Bada Mandir" in Chattarpur, Delhi.

The advisory on Tuesday was issued amid anticipation of a huge footfall at the Guruji Ashram and listed the special traffic arrangements.

Also Read | Pune’s traffic future: Flyovers, metro, key mass transit route or Patal-lok?

Check affected routes and advisory

According to the traffic advisory, here are the routes that would be likely affected:

SSN Marg (Chhattarpur Road),

Bhatti Mines Road,

Gadaipur Police Post area,

Roads around Guruji Ashram at Bhatti Mines.

Furthermore, the police also advised the devotees to avoid the affected routes and use alternate routes wherever possible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Traffic Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines on 07.07.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of 06/07.07.2026 till late night on 07.07.2026.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Traffic Police posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Special traffic arrangements are in place in connection with the Guruji Birthday Celebration at Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines on 07.07.2026. A large number of devotees are expected to attend and traffic movement is likely to remain affected from the intervening night of 06/07.07.2026 till late night on 07.07.2026.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Delhi gets first intense spell of monsoon rain

The restrictions at Bhatti Mines roads, between Chhattarpur Road (SSN Marg), and Gurugram Road T-Point, have been in place since July 6 midnight, with restrictions in place till July 7 midnight.

Advisory for heavy vehicles

Traffic police has also noted that heavy vehicles coming from Mandi-Dera Border towards Guruji Ashram Complex will not be allowed to take the right turn at Gadaipur Police Post. Subsequently, such vehicles will be diverted straight towards Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

The heavy vehicles coming from the Bhatti Mines side will be diverted via Bandh Road - Jonapur - Mehrauli Road.

Meanwhile, all emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, Ambulances, Fire Brigade and other Emergency Service Vehicles, will be allowed free access on the roads where restrictions have been imposed while proceeding on emergency duties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, the emergency vehicles entering from Faridabad via Dera More and Mandi Border have been advised to take Mehrauli-Gurugram Road.

Advisory for commuters

Commuters have been advised to plan their journey in advance, keeping the expected heavy rush around Guruji Ashram, Bhatti Mines in mind.

Furthermore, Delhi traffic police has advised to use public transport wherever feasible in order to avoid congestion.