Jamia professor suspended over ‘controversial’ exam question

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Son Tuesday formed an enquiry committee to look into a controversy over a question included in a first-semester Department of Social Work examination paper, said an official aware of the matter, adding that the question dealt with atrocities against a particular community. (Photo for representation)

The professor responsible for setting the question paper has been placed under suspension pending the enquiry, the official added.

“The question, which had appeared in the BA (Hos) Social Work exam on Social Problems in India, had triggered criticism on social media. The question dealt with atrocities against a particular community,” the official said.

According to the question paper, also seen by HT, the question mentions, “Discuss the atrocities against Muslim minorities in India giving suitable examples.”

“An enquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter and pending submission of the committee’s report, the concerned professor who was responsible for preparing the examination paper has been placed under suspension,” they added.

The official added that the university is fully committed to ensuring accountability. “Our response time was very fast because we take these matters very seriously.”

“…by taking cognizance of the complaints as well as negligence, carelessness which amounts unbecoming act…..the Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in terms of Statue 37(1) of the Statues of the University, hereby places….under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry against him,” the university order read.

The professor could not be reached out despite calls and messages.