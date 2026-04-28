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Jamia students protest RSS centenary event amid heavy security

Jamia students protest RSS centenary event amid heavy security

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:13 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, More than 50 students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest on the campus on Tuesday, opposing a programme marking 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh .

Jamia students protest RSS centenary event amid heavy security

Amidst the heavy presence of Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force, students held placards that read "Jamia is our university, not your shakha' and 'reject saffronisation of our campus', as they raised slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' on the campus.

"The RSS is trying to get their chief guest inside the auditorium through one of the many entrances, but we are protesting right outside the auditorium," one of the protesting students told PTI.

The protesters, affiliated with left-leaning student organisations such as the Students' Federation of India and the All India Students' Association , urged the RSS functionaries present there to leave the campus immediately.

The RSS-linked event, being held as part of the 'Yuva Kumbh' initiative to celebrate the organisation's centenary, had drawn objections a day earlier from the SFI's Jamia unit, which termed it a "direct provocation".

 
jamia millia islamia rashtriya swayamsevak sangh delhi police
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