J’khand Cong MLA jailed for 5 years over 2016 protest

A special court in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand on Tuesday sentenced Congress legislator Mamta Devi and 12 others to five years in prison after they were convicted in a 2016 rioting and attempt to murder case. The sentence means Devi will lose her assembly membership.

The case pertains to violence that broke out during a protest led by Devi on August 29,2016, against a private firm in Gola village of Ramgarh district. Several policemen and civic administration officials were injured during the clash. Police had opened fire to contain the violence, leading to death of two protesters.

Devi and the 12 others were convicted on December 8 by a special MP/MLA court. The case against them was filed by then block development officer Dinesh Suren, who had suffered a major injury to his eye during the clash.

Speaking about Tuesday’s hearing, Suren’s counsel Atma Ram Chaudhary said: “The court has pronounced jail term of five years and fine of ₹10,000 for Mamta Devi and others under IPC sections 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 307 (attempt to murder) and two years imprisonment under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). All punishments would run concurrently.”

According to a 2013 Supreme Court ruling, MPs and MLAs who are convicted for more than two years in criminal cases will be disqualified from their post with immediate effect.

An official of the Jharkhand assembly said the notification to disqualify Devi would be issued after they received the court’s order. She will be the second state Congress leader this year to be disqualified from the assembly after Bandhu Tirkey, who was disqualified in April after his conviction in a disproportionate assetscase.

Between 2015 and 2018, five Jharkhand legislators have been disqualified from the House on account of their conviction in various criminal cases. Devi, however, will be the first woman legislator in the state to have been convicted in a case.

After Suren had filed the case against Devi and the others, she was arrested but secured bail after around eight months in jail. She the contested the 2019 assembly polls successfully on a Congress ticket.

Reacting to Tuesday’s development, Jharkhand Congress general secretary and spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said the verdict would be challenged in higher court.

“The verdict is surprising and unfortunate. It will be challenged in higher court. Our state leadership is now busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra. They are likely to return to Ranchi tomorrow (Wednesday). We will deliberate on the political fallout once they return,” said Sinha.

