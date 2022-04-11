Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
delhi news

JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’

At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a JNU hostel mess serving chicken on the occasion of Ram Navami.
JNU students protested outside the Vasant Kunj police station till late Sunday night. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to initiate “appropriate legal action”. At least six students sustained injuries on Sunday after two rival groups clashed allegedly over a hostel mess in JNU serving non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students’ union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students Association (AISA).

“Accordingly, we have a registered an FIR under section 323/341/509/506/34 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on to collect factual, scientific evidence and identify the culprits," said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Manoj C.

DCP Manoj further stated that "students belonging to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have also intimated that they will be giving the complaint today morning".

“On receipt of the same, necessary action will be taken.”

ABVP and Left students traded charges against each other over the clash that broke out between two groups in JNU on Sunday evening. JNUSU president and member SFI Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP members assaulted members of the Kaveri Hostel mess after objecting to chicken being served in the mess as part of the Sunday dinner menu.

RELATED STORIES

ABVP members, on the other hand, claimed that members of Left-wing student outfits disrupted a prayer organised on the occasion of Ram Navami by shouting slogans. Rohit Kumar, president of the JNU unit of ABVP, said no member of the outfit was involved in the row.

“The poster for the pooja had been put up three days ago. Since then, some members of JNUSU and Left-leaning outfits were saying that they will not allow the event to take place on the campus. The pooja was delayed since students were raising slogans,” said Kumar, adding that ABVP was only standing in solidarity with the students who were performing the prayers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jawaharlal nehru university abvp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP