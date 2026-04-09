JNU to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti with week-long events

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday inaugurated the “Bhim Saptah”, a week long celebration to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s 135th birth anniversary on April 14. The celebration will include lectures and panel discussions on Ambedkar and his ideology. (Representative photo)

The inaugural session was on “Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar’s Relevance for Viksit Bharat” with Kisho Makwana, chairperson of the government’s national commission for scheduled castes as the chief guest; and professor LC Malaiah, vice-chancellor of Dravidian University in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, attending as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Makwana said that Ambedkar’s vision for the country aligned with that of Viksit Bharat. “Ambedkar knew that for a Viksit Bharat, the country should be united on a societal level. He had said that the illness of untouchability damaged the country. He knew that if everyone had moved forward together, India would have been more empowered and prosperous” he said.

JNU vice chancellor professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said, “The JNU staff association has been asking for a statue of Ambedkar for four years. We have made a committee, and I hope that we will get the funds for it.” She added that she she considers Ambedkar an icon of modern India and the university follows Ambedkar’s ideology, and works for the marginalised. “Three years ago, we changed the admission policy, which didn’t allow reserved applications in the merit category. Since then, we have moved from having 27% OBC students to 35%, above the reservation category, from 12% SC students to 18%, and from 9% ST students to 12%.”

The week-long celebration will include multiple lectures and panel discussions on Ambedkar and his ideology, including a research scholars’ symposium on April 10, and an essay competition on April 13.