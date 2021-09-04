Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / JNU to open for PhD students from Monday
delhi news

JNU to open for PhD students from Monday

University officials also said that students will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report from the last 72 hours. “Upon arrival on campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU Security will ensure compliance,” the deputy registrar said in a circular.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST
While the university has announced opening the Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library with 50% seating arrangements in reading halls, School and Centre libraries will remain closed. (HT)

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced the phase-wise reopening of the campus from Monday. Under the first phase, final-year PhD students who are required to submit their thesis by December 31 this year will be allowed to enter the campus along with Persons with Disabilities students of PhD programme.

University officials also said that students will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report from the last 72 hours. “Upon arrival on campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU Security will ensure compliance,” the deputy registrar said in a circular.

The teaching-learning will continue in online mode. While the university has announced opening the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library with 50% seating arrangements of reading halls, School and Centre libraries will remain closed.

Students and teachers living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to the campus. The university will also follow all sanitization protocols and regular cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces will be ensured by the administration. Student and staff will not be allowed without masks and those with critical illness have been advised to take online classes.

RELATED STORIES

JNU students’ union members have been demanding reopening of campuses and had scheduled a protest outside Dean of Students office on Monday.

Last week, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes with 50% seating arrangement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi: 44 held for forging passports and visas this year

Delhi Police not conducting proper investigation into northeast riots cases: AAP

Covid: Kejriwal govt's move to reopen schools 'premature', says Delhi Cong chief

Delhi: Wife of alleged Pak spy found murdered in her house in Chandni Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP