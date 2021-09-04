JNU to open for PhD students from Monday

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday announced the phase-wise reopening of the campus from Monday. Under the first phase, final-year PhD students who are required to submit their thesis by December 31 this year will be allowed to enter the campus along with Persons with Disabilities students of PhD programme.

University officials also said that students will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report from the last 72 hours. “Upon arrival on campus, every student will produce a Covid-19 negative test report done within 72 hours. JNU Security will ensure compliance,” the deputy registrar said in a circular.

The teaching-learning will continue in online mode. While the university has announced opening the Dr. BR Ambedkar Central Library with 50% seating arrangements of reading halls, School and Centre libraries will remain closed.

Students and teachers living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to the campus. The university will also follow all sanitization protocols and regular cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces will be ensured by the administration. Student and staff will not be allowed without masks and those with critical illness have been advised to take online classes.

JNU students’ union members have been demanding reopening of campuses and had scheduled a protest outside Dean of Students office on Monday.

Last week, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for reopening of schools, colleges, and other educational institutes with 50% seating arrangement.