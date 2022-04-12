JNU violence: Education ministry seeks report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A ministry official said whenever an incident of unrest is reported from any central university, they ask for a report
AISA members protesting against JNU violence. (ANI)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The Union education ministry has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in connection with the violence on campus on Sunday.

Students belonging to the Left-affiliated groups such as the All-India Students Association (AISA) clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over non-vegetarian food on the dinner menu at a hostel when Ram Navmi was being celebrated.

A ministry official said the report was sought on Monday as part of a routine process. “Whenever an incident of unrest is reported from any central university, the ministry asks for a report.”

The Delhi Police on Monday registered two cases in connection with violence under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of women), and 34 (common intention).

In a statement on Monday, JNU said the clash took place after some students objected to a religious ceremony, echoing ABVP’s allegations against Left-affiliated groups.

JNU registrar Ravikesh said there was a scuffle. “It was the occasion of Rama Navmi and havan was organized by the students in the Kaveri Hostel and there were students who were objecting to this. The wardens and the Dean of Students tried to pacify them and the havan was concluded peacefully. Despite this, some groups of students were not happy with this and soon after, at the time of dinner, a ruckus was created over there and heated arguments were followed by an altercation between both the groups in the hostel.”

The university earlier said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and asked the students to “refrain from any such incident that disturbs the peace and harmony on (the) campus.”

