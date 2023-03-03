JNU withdraws notice on fines for indiscipline

A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) published modified rules for students on campus, increasing the quantum of fines for what it termed were acts of “indiscipline”, the varsity on Thursday withdrew the notice, citing unspecified administrative reasons.

The new rules, which included an increase in the quantum of fines for various acts of “indiscipline” from a maximum penalty of ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 50,000, were approved by JNU’s executive council (EC) on February 3. (HT Archive)

The notification titled “JNU Students’ Discipline and Conduct Rules”, which was uploaded by the varsity on its website on Wednesday, is no longer available.

Chief proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra said the notice, dated February 28, was withdrawn due to administrative reasons, but did not elaborate further. “This has been issued on the directions of the vice-chancellor,” Mishra said, but did not respond to queries seeking clarity on the administrative reasons cited by the university, or whether the rules will be re-introduced.

HT reached out to vice-chancellor Santishree Pandit, but she did not respond to queries for comment.

The new rules, which included an increase in the quantum of fines for various acts of “indiscipline” from a maximum penalty of ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, were approved by JNU’s executive council (EC) on February 3. To be sure, the rules were in place earlier as well; however, the quantum of punishment corresponding to various acts were notified in a detailed manner in the modified rules, and the fine was increased.

While the JNUSU issued a call for protests on Friday to oppose the “authoritarian rules” issued by the administration, it did not respond to the withdrawal of the notification.

ABVP JNU unit secretary Vikas Patel welcomed the withdrawal of the order. “ABVP demands that all stakeholders must be consulted before bringing and implementing such rules in future,” Patel said.

